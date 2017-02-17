Nearly 5,000 Iraqi Security Forces Complete Coalition Training
Iraqi security forces have nearly 5,000 more personnel to assist as hold forces in eastern Mosul -- and eventually will fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in western Mosul -- following recent graduation ceremonies at Taji, Besmaya, Erbil and Al Asad Air Base. Iraqi security forces have nearly 5,000 more personnel to assist as hold forces in eastern Mosul -- and eventually will fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in western Mosul following recent graduation ceremonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan '17
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC