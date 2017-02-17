Nearly 5,000 Iraqi Security Forces Co...

Nearly 5,000 Iraqi Security Forces Complete Coalition Training

6 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Iraqi security forces have nearly 5,000 more personnel to assist as hold forces in eastern Mosul -- and eventually will fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in western Mosul -- following recent graduation ceremonies at Taji, Besmaya, Erbil and Al Asad Air Base. Iraqi security forces have nearly 5,000 more personnel to assist as hold forces in eastern Mosul -- and eventually will fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in western Mosul following recent graduation ceremonies.

