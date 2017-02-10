Mosul caught in 'strange and terrifying' battle as IS foreign soldiers fight to the end
The families cowered in basements, huddling in the dark as war raged overhead between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants fighting for control of the streets of Mosul. Above ground, soldiers from Iraq's Rapid Response division move from house to house through the same openings Islamic State militants smashed through the walls in preparation to defend their last remaining stronghold in the city's west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan '17
|diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC