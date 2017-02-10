Mosul caught in 'strange and terrifyi...

Mosul caught in 'strange and terrifying' battle as IS foreign soldiers fight to the end

The families cowered in basements, huddling in the dark as war raged overhead between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants fighting for control of the streets of Mosul. Above ground, soldiers from Iraq's Rapid Response division move from house to house through the same openings Islamic State militants smashed through the walls in preparation to defend their last remaining stronghold in the city's west.

