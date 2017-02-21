Mosul battle: Civilians killed by lan...

Mosul battle: Civilians killed by landmines as they flee, police say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

More than 50 civilians have been killed or injured by landmines since Friday night as they fled a village about 9 miles west of Mosul, Iraq's Federal Police said in a tweet Saturday. Iraqi Federal Police units have gained more ground as they lead the charge to force ISIS from western Mosul, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan '17 diana 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC