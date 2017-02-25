More dead Iraqi, Syrian civilians und...

More dead Iraqi, Syrian civilians under Trump?

16 hrs ago

New research on the human cost of the war in Iraq estimates that roughly half a million men, women and children died between 2003 and 2011 as a direct result of violence or the associated collapse of civil infrastructure. The Pentagon has prepared recommendations to be submitted to President Donald Trump at the beginning of next week for a major escalation of the US military intervention in Iraq and Syria.

Chicago, IL

