Military Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

14 hrs ago

Near Raqqa, 13 strikes engaged eight ISIS tactical units; destroyed eight fighting positions and a vehicle and damaged four supply routes. Artillery as well as attack, fighter and rotary wing aircraft conducted two strikes consisting of 22 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq's government: -- Near Mosul, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and a staging area; destroyed eight watercraft, three barges, three vehicles, a tunnel entrance, a mortar system and a weapons facility; and suppressed four mortar teams.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 32,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,822

