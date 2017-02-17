Michael Fallon: Under-pressure Islami...

Michael Fallon: Under-pressure Islamic State can be dealt 'decisive blow'

Islamic State can be dealt a "decisive blow" as the international coalition targets its strongholds in Iraq and Syria, Sir Michael Fallon has said. The Defence Secretary urged allies to keep up the momentum of attacks against the terror group as Iraqi forces prepare to launch an offensive to clear IS from west Mosul.

Chicago, IL

