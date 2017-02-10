McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet US military, Kurds

Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, made a secret trip to northern Syria last week to meet with U.S. troops and Kurdish fighters amid their longstanding battle to defeat ISIS, his office said Wednesday. "Senator McCain traveled to northern Syria last week to visit U.S. forces deployed there and to discuss the counter-ISIL [another acronym for ISIS] campaign and ongoing operations to retake Raqqa," a McCain spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, referring to ISIS' Syrian capital.

