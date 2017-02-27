'Mad Max' suicide vehicles and armed ...

'Mad Max' suicide vehicles and armed drones the latest threat in Iraq and Syria

Read more: ABC News

The chief of the Australian Defence Force says Islamic state militants have switched to using 'Mad Max'-style suicide vehicles and armed drones, as the fight for the Iraqi city of Mosul intensifies. But Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin says the threat to Australian forces in the Middle East has not escalated.

Chicago, IL

