Lawyer Phil Shiner struck off after misconduct findings over Iraq War claims

A controversial human rights lawyer has been struck off after being found to have acted dishonestly in bringing murder and torture claims against British Iraq War veterans. Phil Shiner, a solicitor who worked for the now-defunct Public Interest Lawyers , had 12 charges of misconduct found proved against him by a panel of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

