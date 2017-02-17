'Kurd Idol' brings welcome fun and music to Iraqi Kurdistan for a change
When satellite channel KurdSat aired the first episode of the much-awaited Kurd Idol series on February 11, it was a welcome distraction from the diet of doom and gloom doled out daily on local news channels here in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region. Over the next six months, 16 men and women from around the world will perform live in the first ever pan-Kurdish song contest with the hopes of becoming the first "Kurd Idol".
