'Khor Abdullah is Iraqi' hashtag declares as Kuwaiti-Iraqi tensions flare over disputed waterway
Many Iraqis oppose what they see as their government's apparent acquiescence to de facto Kuwaiti control of the waterway, which was among the unresolved issues following Iraq's invasion of its neighbor in 1990. Two weeks after documents were leaked showing that Kuwait effectively has possession of the canal, the thorny issue continues to provoke tensions.
