Italy probes visa scandal at its consulate in Irbil, Iraq
Italy has ordered an inspection of its consulate the Iraqi city of Irbil, after reports exorbitant fees were demanded for visas. The Italian foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday the inspection found "irregularities" in granting visas and that the head of the visa section has been replaced.
