Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Iraq attack

8 hrs ago

Municipality workers clean up the aftermath of a suicide car bomb attack at a used cars dealers parking lot in the eastern Habibiya neighborhood of Baghdad, Iraq. Photo / AP A car packed with explosives has blown up in southern Baghdad, killing at least 55 people and wounding more than 60, security and medical sources say, in the deadliest such attack in Iraq this year.

Chicago, IL

