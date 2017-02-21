ISIS Suicide Bomber Who Attacked Iraq...

ISIS Suicide Bomber Who Attacked Iraqi Forces Was Former GITMO Detainee

Read more: Townhall

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee and Islamic fighter Abu-Zakariya al-Britani detonated a car bomb outside an Iraqi base in Tal Gaysum, south-west of Mosul on Monday. The Islamic man was filmed, smiling, as he drove a clumsily converted vehicle packed with explosives towards the Iraqi compound.

