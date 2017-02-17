ISIS claims responsibility for deadly...

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Baghdad blast

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a deadly car bomb explosion Thursday in southwestern Baghdad, according to a statement released by ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency. The blast killed 51 people and wounded at least as many others, Gen.

