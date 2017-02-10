IS stashed treasures in trenches, smashed walls to shock
In this file image made from a militant video posted on YouTube on Friday, April 3, 2015, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, a militant hammers away at a face on a wall in Hatra, a large fortified city recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, 110 kilometers southwest of Mosul, Iraq. At a two-day UNESCO conference, Iraqi officials are asking for money and expertise to reclaim the cultural heritage that is on the verge of complete destruction by the Islamic State group.
