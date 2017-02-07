IRGC adviser killed near Tal Afar in ...

IRGC adviser killed near Tal Afar in Iraq

A member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was embedded with Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces was killed on Saturday by an Islamic State booby trap near the Tal Afar airport, which is to the west of Mosul, according to Iranian media. The PMF, the umbrella organization of Iraqi-Shiite militias fighting the Islamic State that is dominated by IRGC-backed groups, has claimed new gains near Tal Afar during the past week.

