Iraq's 'Marsh Arabs' look to restore once-lost culture with help from US scientists
Marsh Arab Abu Sabah paddles his boat at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km southeast of Baghdad. For more than 6,000 years, the marshlands of southern Iraq played a major role in sustaining the agriculture, economies and livelihoods of those residing in the Fertile Crescent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC