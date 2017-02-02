Iraq's 'Marsh Arabs' look to restore ...

Iraq's 'Marsh Arabs' look to restore once-lost culture with help from US scientists

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Marsh Arab Abu Sabah paddles his boat at the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, 300 km southeast of Baghdad. For more than 6,000 years, the marshlands of southern Iraq played a major role in sustaining the agriculture, economies and livelihoods of those residing in the Fertile Crescent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC