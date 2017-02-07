Iraq's Basra oil export terminal to s...

Iraq's Basra oil export terminal to stop loading for 24 hours

10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Iraq's main oil export terminal, off the southern city of Basra, will stop loading operations for 24 hours, starting midnight Tuesday, because of work to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, two sources at state-run South Oil Company said. The terminal's loading capacity is estimated at around 1.8 million barrels per day .

Chicago, IL

