Iraqis push to gain control of Mosul's airport

Iraqi forces are engaged in a massive offensive to regain control of Mosul airport, a Iraqi spokesman has said in a statement. Federal police troops have begun the second stage of operations to liberate western Mosul and are focusing their efforts on regaining control of the city's airport, Lt.

