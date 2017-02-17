Iraqis captivated by return of big sc...

Iraqis captivated by return of big screen cinema

Read more: Reuters

A new $4 million cinema complex in Iraq's southern port city of Basra is proving popular among locals, who have not been able to go to the movies for years because of war and sanctions.

