Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in ...

Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in eastern Mosul kill 5

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 photo, a child passes a broken window, damaged by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, while Mosul residents play soccer in the background. After months of fighting, Mosul residents can finally practice their favorite game again at the soccer field in the eastern part of the city-and this time without the changes imposed by Islamic State militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Thu Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Thu Imam 2
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 8 dP cassie 160
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC