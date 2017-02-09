Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in eastern Mosul kill 50 min ago
Iraqi officials say two suicide bombings in eastern Mosul, including one that hit a popular restaurant, have killed five people and wounded over a dozen others. Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul liberated from the Islamic State group weeks ago, allowing for a semblance of normalcy to return to that part of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Thu
|Imam
|2
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Wed
|dP cassie
|160
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC