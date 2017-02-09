Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in eastern Mosul kill 50 min ago

Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in ...

Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in eastern Mosul kill 50

Read more: India.com

Iraqi officials say two suicide bombings in eastern Mosul, including one that hit a popular restaurant, have killed five people and wounded over a dozen others. Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul liberated from the Islamic State group weeks ago, allowing for a semblance of normalcy to return to that part of the city.

Chicago, IL

