Iraqi Kurds to receive sniper rifles, anti-tank weapons, mortars from Canada

Canada will provide long-range sniper rifles and anti-tank weapons to the Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State in northern Iraq, the Department of National Defence said Wednesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a year ago that Canada would arm the Kurds, and DND said Wednesday the list included .50-calibre sniper rifles equipped with silencers, 60mm mortars, as well as Carl Gustav anti-tank systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.