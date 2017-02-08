Iraqi Kurds to receive sniper rifles, anti-tank weapons, mortars from Canada
Canada will provide long-range sniper rifles and anti-tank weapons to the Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State in northern Iraq, the Department of National Defence said Wednesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a year ago that Canada would arm the Kurds, and DND said Wednesday the list included .50-calibre sniper rifles equipped with silencers, 60mm mortars, as well as Carl Gustav anti-tank systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|5 hr
|dP cassie
|160
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC