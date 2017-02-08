Iraqi Kurds to receive sniper rifles,...

Iraqi Kurds to receive sniper rifles, anti-tank weapons, mortars from Canada

Canada will provide long-range sniper rifles and anti-tank weapons to the Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State in northern Iraq, the Department of National Defence said Wednesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a year ago that Canada would arm the Kurds, and DND said Wednesday the list included .50-calibre sniper rifles equipped with silencers, 60mm mortars, as well as Carl Gustav anti-tank systems.

Chicago, IL

