Iraqi interpreter arrives in US after...

Iraqi interpreter arrives in US after ban scuttles his plans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Munther Alaskry and his family were just hours away from their dream as they boarded the final leg of a flight to the United States after waiting seven years for visas. But minutes after sitting down, they were yanked from the plane because President Donald Trump's immigration order banned Iraqis from entering America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC