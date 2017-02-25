Iraqi interpreter arrives in US after ban scuttles his plans
Munther Alaskry and his family were just hours away from their dream as they boarded the final leg of a flight to the United States after waiting seven years for visas. But minutes after sitting down, they were yanked from the plane because President Donald Trump's immigration order banned Iraqis from entering America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC