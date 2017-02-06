Iraqi forces wage psychological war with jihadist corpses
VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq, February 6, 2017. The flyblown corpses of Islamic State militants have been rotting along a main street in north Mosul for two weeks, a health risk for passersby.
