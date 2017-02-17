Iraqi forces take key village near ai...

Iraqi forces take key village near airport from ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The seizure came less than 48 hours after the start of an operation to retake western Mosul -- ISIS' last major stronghold in the country. Iraqi federal police and the Interior Ministry's Rapid Deployment Force "seized complete control" of he village of Albu Saif, Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News of the Weird 10 hr Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Sun also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC