Iraqi forces take key village near airport from ISIS
The seizure came less than 48 hours after the start of an operation to retake western Mosul -- ISIS' last major stronghold in the country. Iraqi federal police and the Interior Ministry's Rapid Deployment Force "seized complete control" of he village of Albu Saif, Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|10 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Sun
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC