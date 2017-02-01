Iraqi forces face Daesh 'suicide boat...

Iraqi forces face Daesh 'suicide boats' as they reach Tigris River in Mosul offensive

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

After more than three months of fighting, Iraqi government forces have announced the liberation of Mosul's entire eastern half . Much of the fighting had been fierce, with Iraqi officers claiming to have killed more than 3,300 Daesh group fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC