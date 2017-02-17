Iraqi forces advance on Islamic State...

Iraqi forces advance on Islamic State-held western Mosul

The battle for western Mosul promises to be the most daunting yet, as the half of the city west of the Tigris River has older, narrower streets and is still home to hundreds of thousands of civilians, who have been told to shelter in place. Iraq declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated" last month, but IS has continued to launch attacks there.

