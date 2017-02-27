Iraqi commander: ISIS leaders 'runnin...

Iraqi commander: ISIS leaders 'running away' from Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The commander of Iraq's federal police has said ISIS militants in western Mosul are looking to cut and run from their defense of the group's last remaining stronghold in the country. Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan '17 diana 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC