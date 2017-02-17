Iraqi Army & U.S. Military Launch Fight to Retake Western Mosul
Human rights groups are warning of "extreme risk" for the 650,000 civilians in the western half of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Sun
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC