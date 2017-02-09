Iraqi archbishop backs Trump travel b...

Iraqi archbishop backs Trump travel ban, hopes for aid to Christians

Read more: Fox News

Iraqi Archbishop Bashar Warda the Chaldean Archbishop of Arbil, says that he is hopeful that the Trump Administration will do more to provide assistance to Christians and other religious minorities in Northern Iraq. The Archbishop for the Christian community in Iraq said President Trump's travel ban on immmigrants from terror hotspots is a good thing and will help minority religious groups in the region.

