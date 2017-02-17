Iraq: Trump's Muslim ban 'a matter of life and death'
Haval al-Kurdi, his wife and their three children were preparing to leave Iraq last month to start a new life as refugees in the United States . They were scheduled to fly to San Diego, California, and arrive on the evening of January 20. But just 10 hours before the start of their journey, the International Organization for Migration gave Kurdi a call that would change his life.
