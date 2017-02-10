Iraq strikes IS in Syria as Iraqi for...

Iraq strikes IS in Syria as Iraqi forces enter western Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Iraq's air force struck Islamic State targets inside Syria for the first time on Friday as Iraqi troops on the ground pushed into western Mosul, the last major urban stronghold held by the Sunni militant group in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... 20 hr Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC