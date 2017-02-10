Iraq soldier's grandfather calls plan...

Iraq soldier's grandfather calls plans to protect MoD from lawsuits 'appalling'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Oxford Times

Lance Corporal Kirk Redpath died when a bomb exploded next to his poorly-armoured Snatch Land Rover in Iraq in August 2007 The grandfather of a soldier killed in Iraq has said Government proposals to reduce legal protections for British troops are "disgusting". New plans would prevent service personnel from suing the Ministry of Defence for negligence, leaving decisions about compensation to an MoD-appointed assessor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 2 hr Mouth6782 162
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan '17 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC