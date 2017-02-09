Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil fi...

Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday. State-run North Oil Company crews are working to control the fires torched by the hardline militants to slow down the advance of U.S.-backed Iraqi forces toward Mosul, their last major city stronghold in Iraq.

