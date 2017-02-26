Iraq: Police Commandos recapture new ...

Iraq: Police Commandos recapture new neighbourhood in Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

A senior commander says Iraqi militarized police have captured a neighbourhood on the western side of Mosul amid fierce clashes with Islamic State militants. Maj. Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Fri Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan '17 diana 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC