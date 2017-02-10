Iraq hopes to reclaim heritage lost to Islamic State group
A two-day gathering at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization headquarters in Paris beginning Thursday brought experts in archaeology, scholars and diplomats together with officials from Iraq. The meeting's goal is a plan to preserve and rebuild the cultural heritage damaged and destroyed by the Islamic State group.
