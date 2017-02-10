Iraq hits ISIS commanders, Baghdadi's...

Iraq hits ISIS commanders, Baghdadi's fate unclear: statement1 hour ago

The Iraqi air force has targeted a meeting of commanders from the Islamic State group that its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been attending, a statement said today. It was not clear in the statement sent by the Joint Operations Command coordinating the fight against the jihadists in Iraq whether the world's most wanted terrorist had been hit.

Chicago, IL

