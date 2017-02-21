Iraq forces press assault on Islamic State south of Mosul
Iraqi security forces advance in the village of al-Buseif, south of Mosul, during an offencive to retake the western side of the city from Islamic State group fighters on February 21, 2017. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Al-Buseif, Iraq: Iraqi forces consolidated positions Tuesday after blasting their way to the southern edge of Mosul in an assault Baghdad and its partners hope will spell the doom of the jihadist "caliphate".
