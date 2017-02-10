Iraq forces poised for Mosul airport ...

Iraq forces poised for Mosul airport assault

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Iraqi forces readied on Wednesday for an assault on Mosul airport after blitzing militant positions in a renewed offensive to retake the Islamic State group's emblematic stronghold. Iraqi forces are deployed in the village of al-Buseif, south of Mosul, during an offensive to retake the western side of the city from Islamic State group fighters on Feb 21, 2017.

