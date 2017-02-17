Iraq car bomb attack condemned by Oma...

Iraq car bomb attack condemned by Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and United Nations

Muscat: Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have condemned the recent car bomb attack in Iraq. "These horrific crimes are contrary to human and religious values," tweeted the Ministry on their official account.

