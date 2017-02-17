Iraq car bomb attack condemned by Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and United Nations
Muscat: Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have condemned the recent car bomb attack in Iraq. "These horrific crimes are contrary to human and religious values," tweeted the Ministry on their official account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|15 hr
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan '17
|Gabe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC