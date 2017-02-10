Iraq: 385 civilians abducted by Daesh...

Iraq: 385 civilians abducted by Daesh near Kirkuk

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the violence around the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, wait to receive food aid at the al-Khazer refugee camp east of Erbil, on January 31, 2017. Daesh abducted 385 civilians late Thursday, including women and children, in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, a senior Iraqi army official told Anadolu Agency.

Chicago, IL

