In Turkey, UN chief Guterres discusses Syria, Iraq, Cyprus with President

New York, Feb 12 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday met with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss the situations in Syria, Iraq and Cyprus. Guterres is on his first major trip since taking the helm of the UN on 1 January, which will also take him to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Egypt as well as Germany.

