Having fled fighting, Iraqis and Syrians learn to code
At a training course in northern Iraq, people displaced by the wars in Mosul and neighbouring Syria are learning how to code. Some are already being sought by global companies even though they live in sprawling, dusty camps near Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, not far from Islamic State's last major stronghold in Iraq.
