Having fled fighting, Iraqis and Syri...

Having fled fighting, Iraqis and Syrians learn to code

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

At a training course in northern Iraq, people displaced by the wars in Mosul and neighbouring Syria are learning how to code. Some are already being sought by global companies even though they live in sprawling, dusty camps near Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, not far from Islamic State's last major stronghold in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) 3 hr Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... 4 hr Imam 2
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Wed dP cassie 160
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC