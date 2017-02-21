Guantanamo Bay release: Labour govern...

Guantanamo Bay release: Labour government - acted responsibly'

Read more: This is Wiltshire

Former home secretary David Blunkett has said the Labour government "acted responsibly" over the release of a Guantanamo Bay detainee who went on to carry out an Islamic State suicide attack in Iraq. Lord Blunkett said the five Britons freed from the prison camp in Cuba were under surveillance and monitored by the security services upon their return in 2004.

Chicago, IL

