Fireballs and booby traps: On the fro...

Fireballs and booby traps: On the front lines with the oil workers battling ISIL

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Employees from Iraq's North Oil Co. monitor firefighters trying to control a oil fire at well 77 near Qayyarah, Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 8 dP cassie 160
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan '17 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,588 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC