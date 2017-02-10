Families of ISIL members evicted from...

Families of ISIL members evicted from liberated areas in Iraq

10 hrs ago

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Feb. 22 that his government is ready to start the implementation of national reconciliation in the very near future. The plan includes returning the displaced families to their hometowns and building an inclusive political and social setting in the liberated areas.

Chicago, IL

