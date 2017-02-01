Europe lifts ban on Iraqi Airways ent...

Europe lifts ban on Iraqi Airways entering airspace

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BAGHDAD: The European Aviation Safety Agency has lifted a ban on Iraqi Airways entering European airspace, Iraq's transport minister Kadhim al-Hamami told state television on Thursday. The national carrier was banned from flying to Europe in 2015 because it did not meet International Civil Aviation Organization safety standards.

