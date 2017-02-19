Dozens of IS militants killed in bombardment, clashes in Iraq's Mosul

Dozens of militants of Islamic State group were killed on Saturday in artillery shelling and airstrikes by U.S.-led coalition on IS positions in the western side of the city of Mosul, while paramilitary units of Hashd Shaabi repelled IS attack in west of the city, a security source and a statement said. The international artillery and aircraft bombarded IS positions and headquarters in Shifaa neighborhood and the city's health department in the western bank of Tigris River, which bisects Mosul, leaving at least 24 IS militants killed and wounding dozens others, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Baiyati, head of provincial security committee told Xinhua.

